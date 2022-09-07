Anxiety persists as Uvalde CISD students get back to class

For the first time since 19 children and 2 teachers were killed at Robb Elementary on May 24, Uvalde students were back to class. There was anxiety from parents as they waited to pick up their kids.

UVALDE, Texas – For the first time since 19 children and 2 teachers were killed at Robb Elementary on May 24th, Uvalde students were back to class. There was anxiety from parents as they waited to pick up their kids.

From students, there were big smiles and hugs as they walked out of school and into their awaiting parents’ arms.

Fourth grader Aubriella and her sister third grader, Auriela, both had fun on their first day. They each liked going to math.

Fourth grader Aubriella and her sister third grader, Auriela, both had fun on their first day. They each liked going to math.

Justin Chapa was waiting in the parent pickup line for his daughter to come out.

”We were watching the news earlier. They said 33 state troopers, and she was a little bit more happy, you know, especially with the fencing and everything going on here. As parents, that helps us out too,” Chapa said.

Not everyone was as assured. Andriah Zamora, a mother of two, said she has mixed feelings about DPS’s presence on campus.

”You can try to have all of the protection you want, but when it boils down to it, you never know how you’re going to react to a situation,” Zamora said.

There was a large presence of DPS officers at the school Monday for training. On Tuesday, those officers were seen patrolling and standing by gates.

This comes as a DPS spokesperson announced five officers who were at Robb Elementary on May 24 are being investigated by the Texas Inspector General’s office for their actions that day. Two are on leave with pay, pending the results of the investigation. DPS is not releasing their names.

Meanwhile, Zamora thinks her feeling of anxiety will fade as the year progresses.

“I guess after a few days of seeing that nothing is gonna happen might make them feel a little bit more at ease, might make parents feel more at ease as well,” Zamora said.

Uvalde CISD parent Celeste Ibarra isn’t so sure hers will.

“Do you think that feeling will go away as more time passes?” Reporter Leigh Waldman asked.

“No, mm mm,” Ibarra answered.

“Was it a hard decision to let them go in person this year?” Waldman asked.

“Yeah, it was,” Ibarra answered.

According to a news release from Uvalde CISD, there was 88.8% of the anticipated enrollment on the first day of school for 2022.

Last school year, there was 85.8% of the anticipated enrollment on the first day.

On Aug. 29, the district shared that 136 students were currently enrolled in its virtual academy.

One parent who has a child enrolled in the virtual academy said they were sent an email from the district at 4:40 p.m. Monday, stating the district was still working on getting everything set for the virtual academy. In the meantime, students would meet through Google Meet.

KSAT 12 emailed UCISD for more details on this claim and was told they would be in touch to clarify the information. As of this article’s publication, that clarification has not come.