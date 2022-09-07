San Antonio Home and Garden Show returns to the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show will take place at the Alamodome this month.

The widely popular show displays thousands of home and garden products that work to inspire guests to create their home oasis.

SA Home and Garden Show (J.Stoia Portrait Design)

The show is open on Friday, September 30, from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, October 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Fall Home + Garden show is a great way to bring the community together for those interested in renovating their homes with top-level home renovation and garden experts,” said Show Manager at Marketplace Events, Lupe Merino.

This year’s show will feature Joe, and Chase Looney from the HGTV hit series Fixer to Fabulous. The duo will be on the Fresh Ideas Stage at 4 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a news release, the Home and Garden Show will offer discounted ticket prices to teachers, veterans, and first responders. Ticket prices are $8 online and $10 at the box office

Active military personnel, veterans, healthcare workers, and first responders will receive free admission on Friday, September 30 with a valid ID.

As a thank you to those teachers who make a difference in molding future generations, all teachers and faculty get into the show free on Sunday, October 2 with a valid ID.