Applications for Uvalde fund to open next week

SAN ANTONIO – Months of waiting will soon come to an end as the National Compassion Fund announces plans to distribute donations to Uvalde families. Families affected by the shooting will be able to apply for financial assistance starting next week.
Collected through the Uvalde Together We Ride Fund, the National Compassion Fund will disburse more than $16 million dollars in donations.
Application for financial assistance will open on Tuesday, September 13.
Money will go to victims in one of five categories:
- Legal heirs of the 21 victims
- People hurt in the shooting
- Those who were in nearby classrooms and experiencing psychological trauma
- The class on the playground, some employees at the nearby funeral home
- Those present at Robb Elementary when the shooting began
To read more on eligibility guidelines CLICK HERE.
Donations to the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund are still being accepted, to donate CLICK HERE.