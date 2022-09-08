Burglar caught on camera may have posed as solicitor to ‘conceal his criminal intent,’ Cibolo police say

Police in Cibolo are searching for a man accused of burglary of a vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – A man caught on camera stealing from a truck may have posed as a solicitor to “conceal his criminal intent,” according to Cibolo police.

Cibolo police released images of the man in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying he is wanted for burglary of a vehicle.

The incident happened in the late morning hours on Sunday at a home in the 200 block of Spring Tree Trail, in the Spring Tree Subdivision.

Police said the man was a solicitor or posed as a solicitor “in an effort to blend into the neighborhood or conceal his criminal intent.”

He then stole a weed trimmer from the bed of a pickup truck.

Images show him wearing dark pants, a maroon T-shirt and brown sandals. He was driving a two-tone older-model Subaru Outback at the time, police said in the post.

Anyone who came into contact with the man is asked to contact CPD at 210-659-1999 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

“If you live in the area and were contacted by a male matching this description posing as a solicitor we are hoping that you can provide us with additional information or security camera video to help solve this crime,” the post reads.

Ad

Read also: