Fourth Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl overdose in 2 months

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Another Hays Consolidated Independent School District student death has been attributed to fentanyl.

HCISD Superintendent Eric Wright made the announcement in a letter sent to district families on Wednesday.

“His death, a precious 15-year-old child, means that since summer, four Hays CISD students have died from likely fentanyl poisoning,” said Wright.

An autopsy determined that the student died due to a fentanyl overdose in early July, the letter states.

Another 15-year-old student died from a fentanyl overdose on Aug. 20 and two 17-year-old students died in separate incidents at their houses in late July and early August, also due to fentanyl.

“In just the last week, we know of at least two Hays CISD students who were administered Narcan by paramedics, first responders, or school nursing staff. One suspected fentanyl poisoning was on campus and the other was at a student’s home,” Wright said. “Every one of our high schools has been affected by either a suspected fentanyl death or serious overdose requiring Narcan. Some of our middle schools have had students affected as well.”

Ad

Narcan, administered quickly enough, can help reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose.

Kyle Police Department put out a warning on Aug. 15 telling parents and teens to be wary of an increase in fentanyl in the area.

“The presence of pills containing deadly fentanyl has increased in Kyle and the entire region,” the warning said. “Kyle PD has responded to at least 16 related overdoses with 7 of those resulting in death in 2022. Many of these overdoses, including some deaths, are teenagers ranging from 14-18 years old.”

Dangerous Fentanyl Pills Appearing in Kyle! Parents and Teens Be Aware - The presence of pills containing deadly... Posted by Kyle Police Department on Monday, August 15, 2022

Hays CISD has an entire web page dedicated to information related to fentanyl, which includes information on what residents can do to help fight the problem.

“Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is often the ingredient used in counterfeit pills purchased on the street – sold as something else like Xanax, Percocet, or oxycodone,” the website states. “Quite often, in cases involving fentanyl, people who take the drug have no idea they are taking it.”

Ad

Hays County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating people who are selling fentanyl.

If you have any information regarding any person dealing fentanyl or may have contributed to the overdose deaths, contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), submit your tip online at callcrimestoppers.com, or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. If your tip leads to the arrest or indictment of a fentanyl dealer, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl rose 55.6% from 2020 to 2021.

Ad

If you want pointers on how to speak to your kids about drugs, visit one of these websites or contact a substance use specialist.

Related: