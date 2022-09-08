92º

Lytle residents should conserve water until city’s booster pump repaired, CPS Energy says

Residents may have little to no water pressure at this time

Cody King, Digital Journalist

LYTLE, Texas – Lytle residents are urged to conserve water as CPS Energy crews work to restore power to the city’s booster pump.

The pump helps provide pressure to the city’s water supply.

“Our crews are working on it. You may have no water or very little pressure,” CPS Energy said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “CPS Energy is on the way to assist with the problem. Please conserve water.”

Further details on what caused the power outage to the pump, or how long the outage may last are limited. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

