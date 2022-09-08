These reusable water bottles score with Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports tested more than a dozen reusable water bottles to see how easy they are to use and clean.

SAN ANTONIO – Reusable water bottles are practically standard equipment for kids and adults on the go and help you stay hydrated without plastic waste. Consumer Reports put more than a dozen to the test to find the best.

“You want a water bottle that makes it easy to stay hydrated,” said Consumer Reports’ Perry Santanachote. “We looked at a lot of different bottles and a lot of different key factors, like whether a bottle leaked and how easy it was to clean and tote around. We also assessed how it handles drops and falls.”

A bottle Consumer Reports testers consider easy to clean is either dishwasher safe or doesn’t have a lot of pieces with hard-to-reach areas.

Take the 14-ounce CamelBak Eddy+ for $15. It’s completely leakproof and spillproof, thanks to a straw piece that doesn’t detach. But testers found that piece is a bit more challenging to clean.

If that’s a deal breaker, the budget-friendly 14-ounce Contigo Trekker Kids for $12 for a two-pack strikes the right balance between kid-friendly and easy-to-clean.

If durability is your main concern, testers found the Yeti Ramblers, both the 12-ounce Rambler Jr for $25 and the 18-ounce Rambler for $30, are almost indestructible, keep drinks cold for more than 36 hours, and are super easy to clean.

“The Yeti is a pretty solid and heavy water bottle, so if you have smaller kids or you want something that’s really easy to tote around or take to the gym, you might want to consider something lighter,” Santanachote said.

For example, the 24-ounce Hydro Flask Wide Mouth With Straw Lid for $40 weighs less than a pound, keeps your water cold, and fits perfectly into most cup holders.

If ice-cold water isn’t a top priority, CR says you can save money and score the 26-ounce Sundried Water Bottle for $6. It has a silicone mouthpiece that’s easy to drink from and clean.

