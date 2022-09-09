Woman dies more than a week after suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after attempting suicide in her cell at the Bexar County Jail on the morning of Aug. 29, according to the sheriff’s office.

The BCSO said an officer discovered 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez was attempting to kill herself around 10:28 a.m. The officer immediately responded by using a cutting tool to help the woman down.

The sheriff’s office said the officer attempted to save the woman’s life and performed CPR until medical staff members took over.

First responders then arrived and continued lifesaving measures before transporting Vasquez to Downtown Baptist Hospital’s ICU for further treatment about 30 minutes after the officers made the discovery.

Vasquez was issued a personal recognizance bond for her remaining charge of Theft $2,500 to < $30,000 Vehicle on Sept. 1. She was then issued a compassionate release, BCSO said.

Vasquez was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon at the hospital.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and Public Integrity Unit are investigating the woman’s death. The Precinct 2 Constable’s Office was notified of the death and will also be conducting an investigation, per the Sandra Bland Act, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary information shows all policies and procedures were followed by the officer conducting cell checks.

“The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of this death, and this death will be handled as an in custody death,” officials said in a news release.