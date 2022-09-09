Residents escape, but dog dies after early-morning fire at far West Side home, SAFD says

Three residents of a home on the far West Side safely escaped a house fire but lost their pet as a result of the flames, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Pipers Creek, not far from Culebra Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames coming from the house. The fire however was contained to a single room, fire officials said.

The SAFD said a resident inside the home had gotten up to use the restroom and then heard a crash in his bedroom where a candle had been burning. When he exited the bathroom the hallway was full of black smoke, firefighters said.

The resident managed to wake up the others inside and get them safely out. A dog however could not escape and died, fire officials said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $40,000. A fire investigation team is looking over the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all answered the call.