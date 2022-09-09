74º

Woman struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say

Crash occurred around 2 a.m. on South General McMullen Drive near Weir Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An elderly woman was taken to an area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on South General McMullen Drive near Weir Avenue and Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the woman was simply attempting to cross the street when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid, police said.

The woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital for her injuries. She is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

