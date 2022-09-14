NBA celebrity Jordan Clarkson’s father to open first Bojangles in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – North Carolina-based Bojangles is extending its well-known fried chicken company to the Alamo city.

According to information from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Bojangles will be located at 8610 Potranco Road.

While plans could change, the current span of work entails a 3,000-square-foot construction project estimated to cost $1 million, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The approximate timeline is December 2022 to May 2023.

Bojangles’ Texas expansion began in 2021, starting with Houston and Dallas and now it is expanding to include San Antonio.

Bojangles is partnering with local franchisees to expedite its Texas development. For San Antonio, that is Copacetic Group, LLC. according to Copacetic’s website. Michael Clarkson, father of NBA star Jordan Clarkson is one of the managing partners.

Ad

Officials with the restaurant said they see potential to have more than 100 Texas restaurants in the next seven to 10 years, according to a news release.

“We know guests in Texas are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles, and we look forward to working with our new franchisees to open these restaurants, as well as to seeding the market with corporate stores to quickly expand our footprint,” Bojangles Chief Growth Officer Jose Costa said in the announcement. “This is just the beginning for us.”