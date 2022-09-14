69º

VIA adds Park & Ride service for Rammstein concert

VIA’s event service is $1.30 each way, with discounted prices for children, seniors, students, and US military.

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – People attending the Rammstein concert this weekend can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA Park and Ride service to the Alamodome.

According to a news release, the park-and-ride route will run from Crossroads Park and Ride to the Robert Thompson Transit Center at the Alamodome on Sept. 17.

Guests can begin boarding at 5 p.m. The bus service is available up to one hour after the concert ends.

VIA’s event service is $1.30 each way, with discounted prices for children, seniors, students, and active-duty U.S. military.

Cash, credit cards, and VIA passes are accepted at the Park & Ride location.

