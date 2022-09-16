Man in critical condition after road-rage shooting on West Side, SAPD says

A man is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the West Side that stemmed from a road-rage incident, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce around 2 p.m. Friday and found a man with two gunshot wounds to his upper body. They attempted to help him until EMS arrived and took him to an area hospital.

The road rage incident began near 36th Street and Fortuna and ended near West Commerce and Belcross, according to SAPD.

Police said multiple rounds were fired, hitting the victim twice. At this time, SAPD has not released any suspect information as homicide investigators continue combing through the scene.

Officers were not sure what type of weapon was used in the shooting.

Police did not give out any more details about the victim.

