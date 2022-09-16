Three-vehicle crash on West Side leaves several people hospitalized, police say

Several people are injured and hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of W. Commerce Street, near S. Callaghan and Tom Slick Avenue.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, though details on how it happened are limited at this time.

At least three people were injured and taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Details are limited and the investigation continues.

