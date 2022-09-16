76º

Three-vehicle crash on West Side leaves several people hospitalized, police say

At least three people are injured and their conditions are unknown

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are injured and hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of W. Commerce Street, near S. Callaghan and Tom Slick Avenue.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, though details on how it happened are limited at this time.

At least three people were injured and taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Details are limited and the investigation continues.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

