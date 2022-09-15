Train collides with big rig vehicle hauler in Schertz, snarling traffic for hours

A train collided with a big rig at the intersection of FM 78 and 1st Street in Schertz on Sept. 15, 2022.

SCHERTZ, Texas – A train collided with a big rig vehicle hauler at a crossing in Schertz Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.

Nobody was injured in the collision that happened just before 2 p.m. at Farm-to-Market 78 and 1st Street.

Because the train is stopped on the tracks, it’s also blocking the crossing at FM 78 and Randolph Avenue.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene but Schertz Police estimated the cleanup could take up until about 4:30 p.m.

