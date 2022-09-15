91º

Train collides with big rig vehicle hauler in Schertz, snarling traffic for hours

No one was injured in the collision

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

A train collided with a big rig at the intersection of FM 78 and 1st Street in Schertz on Sept. 15, 2022. (Courtesy Brian Marchitello, KSAT Viewer)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A train collided with a big rig vehicle hauler at a crossing in Schertz Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.

Nobody was injured in the collision that happened just before 2 p.m. at Farm-to-Market 78 and 1st Street.

Because the train is stopped on the tracks, it’s also blocking the crossing at FM 78 and Randolph Avenue.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene but Schertz Police estimated the cleanup could take up until about 4:30 p.m.

