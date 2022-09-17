94º

Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Five-vehicle crash causes delays on I-35 North in New Braunfels

One person was injured in the wreck but is expected to recover, police say

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, New Braunfels
Police lights at a crime scene.

NEW BRAUNFELS – Authorities are working to clear the scene of a five-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized and has traffic backed up in the area, according to New Braunfels police.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of I-35 North, in the northbound lanes, though further details are limited at this time.

As of around 2:45 p.m., traffic appears to be backed up and is slow-moving.

According to police, one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

As crews are working to clear the crash scene, drivers in the area are urged to take another route, or expect delays for the next hour or so.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email