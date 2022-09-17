TRAFFIC ALERT: Five-vehicle crash causes delays on I-35 North in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS – Authorities are working to clear the scene of a five-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized and has traffic backed up in the area, according to New Braunfels police.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of I-35 North, in the northbound lanes, though further details are limited at this time.

As of around 2:45 p.m., traffic appears to be backed up and is slow-moving.

According to police, one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

As crews are working to clear the crash scene, drivers in the area are urged to take another route, or expect delays for the next hour or so.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.