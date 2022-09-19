97º

Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side

Victim was taken to BAMC with gunshot wound to the chest

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAPD investigates after a shooting at a home on the near North Side on Sept. 19, 2022. The man ran for help to the La Michoacana Meat Market in the 1200 block of N. Flores. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, ran to La Michoacana meat market in the 1200 block of N. Flores for help.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the victim didn’t know who the shooter was but said he ran away with a gun in his hand.

