Man arrested after stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say

San Antonio police investigate a stabbing on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, outside an H-E-B in the 4100 block of S. New Braunfels Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing two men on the Southeast Side on Monday morning.

Police said the two stabbings happened within minutes of each other outside an H-E-B and at a VIA bus stop.

In the first incident at 3:15 a.m., a 60-year-old male contractor was emptying trash cans in front of an H-E-B in the 4100 block of S. New Braunfels Ave. when he was approached by a male suspect.

The suspect stabbed the man in the back and fled toward Southcross, police said. The stabbing victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Ten minutes later, a man sleeping on a VIA bus stop bench in the 2100 block of E. Southcross was attacked.

Police said he was stabbed in the chest. This victim, 54, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

San Antonio police investigate a stabbing on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at a VIA bus stop in the 2100 block of E. Southcross. (KSAT)

The suspect fled before authorities arrived, but a partial blood trail led SAPD to his whereabouts.

Police said they found the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, in the 1900 block of Goliad Road, nearly a mile away from the bus stop. He had a cut on his arm.

He has not been identified by police and his charges are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when that information becomes available.

