San Antonio archbishop says busing migrants and refugees promotes human trafficking

SAN ANTONIO – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller is criticizing recent tactics used by Gov. Greg Abbott after more busloads of migrants arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home over the weekend.

“To use migrants and refugees as pawns offends God, destroys society and shows how low individuals can be for personal gains,” the archbishop tweeted Sunday. “These tactics -buses-promote human trafficking.”

To use migrants and refugees as pawns offends God, destroys society and shows how low individuals can be for personal gains. These tactics -buses-promote human trafficking. We pray for conversion of heart. God protect our Sisters’s and brothers in need. — Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) September 18, 2022

Abbott’s office shared a press release Friday that says more than 8,000 migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. since April. That’s in addition to the more than 2,500 migrants bused from Texas to New York City since August 5 and more than 600 that have been sent to Chicago since late August.

“The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities,” the release states.

Other Republican officials have also started sending migrants up North. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines after he chartered several flights to send migrants to the affluent Martha’s Vineyard area in Massachusetts.

Archbishop Gustavo, leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, has previously said “I would invite the governor to love his people,” following the tragedy in Uvalde.

“To love is to live... That is what people need... There are always opportunities to love in little ways. And that builds trust in people here. To love we need to be vulnerable. (There) is no power and control that changes things,” he said.

Gustavo ended his tweet saying “we pray for conversion of heart. God protect our Sisters’s and brothers in need.”

