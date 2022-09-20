Taco Cabana celebrates 44 years of service with updated look for new San Antonio location

TC’s menu offerings can be enjoyed in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via drive-thru or mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com.

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Cabana’s newest San Antonio location is looking pretty in pink just in time for the chain’s 44th birthday.

The restaurant chain opened its newest location on Monday with a new prototype design featuring a modernized exterior and updated color scheme.

“It’s an exciting time for Taco Cabana,” said COO Ulyses Camacho. “We’ve been working on a new modern TC conversion prototype design for more than a year now.”

The latest location will revive the salsa bar concept featured in some of the original Taco Cabana restaurants.

“We’re so proud to be celebrating our 44th birthday and honoring our TC heritage with this restaurant conversion opening,” said Taco Cabana’s CEO Anil Yadav.

Taco Cabana’s new location is located at the corner of Babcock and Wurzbach Roads.

“We look forward to bringing more TC innovation, creativity and surprises to our guests, including a new ground-up restaurant prototype design in 2023,” Yadav said.

Hours for the store are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for dine-in. Drive-thru hours are 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. the following morning on Fridays and Saturdays.

Happy hour will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Taco Cabana will celebrate 44 years of service on Wednesday. The first restaurant was opened in San Antonio in 1978.