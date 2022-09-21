SAPD: Man ‘sucker-punched,’ kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar

A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September.

Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 3, when he was involved in an argument with the victim, inside a bathroom.

The affidavit said Lugo was there with some friends to celebrate a birthday party when he randomly came across the victim, who is the present boyfriend of his former girlfriend.

The victim told police he had left the bathroom and returned to his party when, the next thing he recalls, is being helped off the floor.

Two witnesses, according to police records, stated the man had been “sucker-punched” in an ambush-style attack. The two witnesses said they helped the man to his feet, and during a confrontation between the two parties, he was then punched again before being kicked in the face while down and defenseless.

The victim suffered several fractures to some facial bones, including to his nose, and also suffered a concussion, police said.

Neither witness, however, could pick the suspect in a line-up, but they did say only one man struck the victim and he matched Lugo’s description, the affidavit states.

The affidavit said Lugo, when talking to police, admitted to punching the victim, saying he was “defending his wife,” but no witness mentioned the victim being aggressive.

Lugo was arrested Wednesday and now faces an aggravated assault charge.

His bond is set at $55,000.