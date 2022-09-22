Do not use this carbon monoxide detector, safety regulators warn

Carbon monoxide detectors, Murphy beds and basketball goals are among the recalled products in this week's Recall Roundup.

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people to stop using HECOPRO digital display carbon monoxide detectors because they can fail to warn about the presence of the dangerous gas.

The CPSC issued the warning Thursday after detectors sold on Amazon failed tests with a CO concentration of 400 ppm, violating safety standards. At sustained levels above 150 to 200 ppm, disorientation, loss of consciousness and death are possible, according to the commission.

The detectors in the warning were sold on Amazon under ASIN B07T66J7KJ for a price between $9 and $13. They are made of white plastic and have a digital display.

The CPSC said consumers should not buy these particular detectors and throw them out if they have them.

Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning linked to products claims more than 150 lives in the U.S. annually.

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly when detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury such as pinched fingers.

The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla discovered the issue during testing in August. The EV manufacturer has told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it will perform an over-the-air software update of the power window system and vehicles produced Sept. 13 and later received the update.

More than 8,000 Murphy beds have been recalled because they can detach from the wall and fall, potentially crushing and injuring people. Sixty-two injuries have been reported, including broken bones.

The full- and queen-sized Murphy beds were made by Cyme Tech of Canada and were sold online at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Walmart.

They were sold from February 2014 through May 2022.

The beds were sold under the following brand names: Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan. Some low-profile Murphy bed models are included in the recall:

S214, a double bed with doors installed vertically

S215, a queen bed with doors installed vertically

S234, a double bed with doors installed horizontally

S235, a queen bed with doors installed horizontally

Consumers can contact Cyme Tech at 833-408-0501. Owners are told to stop using the beds immediately and schedule a free inspection and repair.

Ladders sold with bunk bed furniture sets at Rooms to Go are recalled.

Canyon Furniture Company is recalling the ladders sold with bunk beds and hutch sets because the space between a step and the cross member of the hutch is wide enough for children to get trapped or even strangled.

Consumers should stop using the recalled ladders and the top bunk of the bunk beds, remove the ladders to prevent access to the top bunk, and contact Rooms To Go for a free replacement ladder. For more information, click here.

More than 13,000 basketball goals are recalled because the backboard can fall.

The product is the Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Baseball Goal. Welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail, causing the acrylic backboard to fall.

The goals were sold at Academy and Scheels stores nationwide and online at Spalding.com and Amazon from May 2021 through April 2022.

Anyone with this goal should stop using it and contact Spalding to arrange for a technician repair. For more information, click here.