City of San Antonio to implement solar projects to expand climate and energy opportunities

San Antonio looks to lead the way in solar energy implementation

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is looking to lead the way in solar energy by installing cost-effective clean energy projects.

City leaders said the comprehensive projects expand solar infrastructure by supporting the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan.

San Antonio’s Climate Action & Adaptation Plan works to “deepen and accelerate efforts to tackle climate change and promote a sustainable future for their residents” according to the City of San Antonio.

On August 31, the City of San Antonio released a Request for Proposals (RFP) looking for opportunities to implement additional solar energy projects across up to 80 city-owned facilities, according to a news release.

The 80 city-owned sites were assessed for technical practicality by a team led by the Office of Sustainability with support from the American Cities Climate Challenge.

“Our hope is that this is a win-win opportunity: as we host new solar energy to make progress on our Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP) goals and our community further demonstrates its leadership in clean energy,” said Assistant City Manager David McCary.

