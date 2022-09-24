San Antonio ISD teacher arrested for having ‘improper relationship’ with student, police say

Thomas Rivera, 35, of San Antonio, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, police said.

A teacher employed with San Antonio ISD was arrested after he was caught sending inappropriate text messages to a student, according to Cibolo police.

The student who received the messages from Rivera is a 16-year-old girl who attends Steele High School. Police said she reported Rivera on Thursday, Sept. 22 to a school administrator, claiming she received inappropriate text messages from him.

The administrator then notified the Cibolo PD School Resource Officer, who is assigned to Steele HS, of the incident. Cibolo police detectives also joined the investigation.

Rivera is currently employed as a teacher with San Antonio ISD and is a former teacher at Clemens and Steele high schools, police said.

He was arrested at Lanier High School by Cibolo police before he was taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.

As of around 8 p.m. Friday, police said he remains in custody and a bond has not been set.

Authorities are working to determine if there were any other victims and encourage parents to speak to former and current students of Rivera’s.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact Det. Brandon Losoya at 210-659-1999.