62º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Uvalde, Uvalde city council meeting, live
Hours-long Uvalde City Council meeting makes changes for police fitness and communication

UVALDE, TexasEDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended.

The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda.

Residents will have a chance to address the city council during the beginning of the meeting, as well.

Council members will convene in an executive session to discuss with an attorney any possible or pending litigation related to Robb Elementary School.

Watch the meeting live in the video player above starting at 6 p.m.

See the full agenda below:

Related headlines

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email