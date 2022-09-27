WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting

Hours-long Uvalde City Council meeting makes changes for police fitness and communication

UVALDE, Texas – EDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended.

The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda.

Residents will have a chance to address the city council during the beginning of the meeting, as well.

Council members will convene in an executive session to discuss with an attorney any possible or pending litigation related to Robb Elementary School.

Watch the meeting live in the video player above starting at 6 p.m.

See the full agenda below: