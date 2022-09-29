Pair taken to hospital after early-morning crash on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a sedan crashed into a median off the highway on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Highway 151 near Hunt Lane, not far from Potranco Road.

According to police, a man was driving a pregnant woman when the small 4-door sedan went off the highway and into the median. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

The pregnant woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital, to be checked out. The man driving was also hospitalized.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.