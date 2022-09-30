89º

LIVE

Local News

Continental opens new $110 million car technology plant in New Braunfels

Plant creates products that include radars and sensors for cars

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Continental, Technology
Continental New Braunfels location. (Continental)

NEW BRAUNFELS – A new manufacturing plant is now open in New Braunfels and it will bring more than 500 jobs to the area.

On Wednesday, Continental held a grand opening ceremony celebrating its new $110 million facility, according to a news release.

“The completion of our new automotive plant signifies a major step in our long-term strategy for advancing growth and innovation in autonomous mobility,” said the New Braunfels plant manager Juergen Martin.

The 215,000-square-foot factory is the company’s first greenfield plant to be built in the United States, according to the release.

Production line of printed circuit boards. (Continental AG)

The Texas plant will create products for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including radars and sensors.

Radar production at the Ingolstadt location, in Germany. (Continental)

You can learn more about the company here.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email