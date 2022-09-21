Toyota Sequoia now being built in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Toyota plant in San Antonio on Wednesday began production of the new hybrid Toyota Sequoia. The hybrid SUV will be exclusively built in Texas.

According to a news release from Toyota, the new technical design of the hybrid Toyota Sequoia will minimize fuel costs and carbon footprint,

“The third-generation Sequoia marks a new era of electrified vehicles that will help move us closer to carbon neutrality while delivering on and exceeding customer expectations for this iconic SUV,” said Toyota Texas President Kevin Voelkel. “Our team members are beyond proud to add the Sequoia to our Texas-built production lineup and take on new challenges as we deliver vehicles that customers love and fit their lifestyles.”

Toyota’s San Antonio plant begins production of the all-new, all-hybrid Sequoia. (Toyota)

In 2019 Toyota made a $391 million investment in Toyota Texas, paving the way for the new Sequoia and Tundra to be built exclusively in Texas, according to a news release.

“We are truly excited that the new Toyota Sequoia is being manufactured in San Antonio at the company’s upgraded facility. “This is another welcome milestone demonstrating Toyota’s confidence in our city and workforce,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

