Hidden camera found inside fake smoke detector in UTSA student’s apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a student living at University Oaks found a camera inside of a fake smoke detector in their apartment, according to UTSA police.

UTSA officials sent out a letter to students living on campus Thursday, saying police are investigating and staff members are testing smoke detectors on UTSA-owned properties. It’s unknown where the camera came from.

University Oaks is owned and operated by Campus Living Villages, not UTSA, according to university officials. However, staff there have also started testing smoke detectors in all occupied units.

Police are requesting assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in San Antonio to find where the device came from and identify any suspects.

Students who are living in UTSA-owned properties will also have their smoke detectors inspected throughout the week, university officials said.

During these inspections, if students have any concerns about a smoke detector, they’re urged to contact UTSA police at 210-458-4242.

“We want to assure you that your safety and well-being remain our top priority and the university is directing all the necessary resources toward addressing this situation. At any time, if you notice anything suspicious in your apartment, residence hall or shared spaces, contact UTSA Police immediately,” university officials said in a statement.