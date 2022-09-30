San Antonio man found guilty of killing his stepfather

A San Antonio man accused of fatally shooting his stepfather last year has been found guilty.

The verdict was reached Friday afternoon in the trial of 20-year-old Jarren Garcia.

Garcia is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife were arguing when Garcia intervened and shot Ramos several times.

Garcia’s lawyers argued during the trial that the shooting was an act of self-defense and that he was forced to defend his mother, who had a history of being abused by Ramos.

Prosecutors argued that on the night of the shooting, Ramos did not have a weapon on him and he was shot six times inside and outside of the home.

The punishment phase of this trial is now underway. Garcia could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

