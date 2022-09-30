89º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio man found guilty of killing his stepfather

Jarren Garcia could face a maximum punishment of life in prison

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts, Jarren Garcia
Two key witnesses in murder trial give inconsistent testimony

A San Antonio man accused of fatally shooting his stepfather last year has been found guilty.

The verdict was reached Friday afternoon in the trial of 20-year-old Jarren Garcia.

Garcia is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife were arguing when Garcia intervened and shot Ramos several times.

Garcia’s lawyers argued during the trial that the shooting was an act of self-defense and that he was forced to defend his mother, who had a history of being abused by Ramos.

Prosecutors argued that on the night of the shooting, Ramos did not have a weapon on him and he was shot six times inside and outside of the home.

The punishment phase of this trial is now underway. Garcia could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Related Stories on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast South Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram