SAPD: Man in critical condition after being shot by wife’s adult son

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an argument on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Alvarez Place, not far from Nogalitos Street and South Flores Street.

According to police, the man had an argument with his wife and that’s when the wife’s adult son got involved.

Police said the son pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times in the chest.

SAPD said the woman’s son stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers. Charges are pending following the outcome of the investigation, police said.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police did say what exactly the argument was over.