This weekend’s ‘Lost Tech City’ e-sports tournament adds new age bracket for students 10 and younger

Student portion of the tournament is on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of video game enthusiasts will flock to the Tech Port Center and Arena this weekend for the “Lost Tech City” e-sports tournament.

The national digital gaming tournament will welcome 64 students under 10 to partake in the online video game competition this year.

The tournament goes from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with the 10-and-under portion taking place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tech Port Center + Arena’s LAN gaming center is located just down the hall from the arena, and it is where Lost Tech City’s preliminary rounds will take place among hundreds of players, including a group aged 10 and under. (Tech Port SA)

The new age bracket will introduce young students to competitive gaming in a tournament that also features top players in the nation.

Finalists, including those in the 10-and-under bracket, will have the opportunity to play on the arena’s main stage, with a capacity of over 3,000 in-person viewers and thousands more who will be tuning in on Tourney Locator’s Twitch channel, according to a news release.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

