Man arrested after abusing 10-year-old for spending book fair money on snacks, police say

Pictured is Agyei Kobins Gore, who is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars for abusing his 10-year-old child after she spent money he gave her for a school book fair on snacks, according to San Antonio police.

Agyei Kobins Gore, 31, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury following the incident on Sept. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gore’s daughter cried out to school staff in the nurse’s office two days after the incident, saying she was scared. Police said she had “extensive bruising to both of her arms, face, and swelling” to her left leg, the affidavit states.

The child told police Gore had given her money for her school’s book fair. But instead of spending the money on books, she bought snacks instead.

When she went home, her father noticed she had a book issued by the school and not one that she bought herself, according to SAPD. The child then confessed to having spent the money on food.

The affidavit states that Gore got “very upset and angry” and called the child’s aunt, telling her it was “Hot Girl Summer.”

Moments later, police said Gore and the child’s aunt pinned her down and took turns hitting her repeatedly with a belt.

After the child spoke out about the abuse, police said her injuries appeared to come from “blunt force trauma” and that her left leg was “severely swollen,” an affidavit states.

According to Bexar County court records, Gore was arrested Saturday, Oct. 1. He is being held in the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set at $15,000.

Also on KSAT: