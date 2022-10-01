Man stabbed multiple times after suspect breaks into East Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times at an East Side apartment complex, said San Antonio Police.

At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4200 block of King Krest Dr. regarding a cutting, according to SAPD.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds outside the apartment.

Police believe that an unknown suspect broke into the apartment before starting a fight with the man, based on gathered evidence.

The man was stabbed several times before the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, said SAPD.

According to SAPD, officers searched the area but could not find the suspect.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.