Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was a taken to an area hospital following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the Loop 1604 access road near Rogers Ranch.

According to police, the male driver for an unknown reason crashed his vehicle into the wall of a bridge. Firefighters had to extract the man from his vehicle, police said.

The driver was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with minor injuries. He’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.