Driver killed after crashing into parked car on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car on the city’s East Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on South Pine Street and Alabama Street, not far from South Hackberry Street.

According to police, a man in his 20s or 30s had crashed his vehicle into a parked truck at a high-rate of speed. The collision was so strong the truck was pushed onto the porch next door from where it was parked, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say there were no witnesses to the crash. It is unclear why the crash happened.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.