‘The Color Purple, the Musical’ hits Woodlawn Theatre stage for first time

SAN ANTONIO – The local production of “The Color Purple, the Musical” is a first for the Woodlawn Theatre.
It is the first community-theater production of the show, shown in the state of Texas.
Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Price-winning novel that was later turned into a popular Steven Spielberg 1985 film featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, the show tells the heartwarming story of Celie’s tough, but inspiring life.
Along with a powerful lead, you can expect an entertaining supporting cast and the joyous sounds of jazz, ragtime, blues and gospel music.
The all-black cast at the Woodlawn Theatre hopes to spark conversation on this important story that gives a glimpse into a moment of Black history.
“The Color Purple, the Musical” runs from September 30 to October 23, with performances at 7:30 p.m.
