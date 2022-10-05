63º

‘The Color Purple, the Musical’ hits Woodlawn Theatre stage for first time

This is the first community-theater production of show in Texas

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Alexsis Page, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The local production of “The Color Purple, the Musical” is a first for the Woodlawn Theatre.

It is the first community-theater production of the show, shown in the state of Texas.

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Price-winning novel that was later turned into a popular Steven Spielberg 1985 film featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, the show tells the heartwarming story of Celie’s tough, but inspiring life.

“The Color Purple, the Musical” cast at the Woodlawn Theatre (KSAT 2022)

Along with a powerful lead, you can expect an entertaining supporting cast and the joyous sounds of jazz, ragtime, blues and gospel music.

The all-black cast at the Woodlawn Theatre hopes to spark conversation on this important story that gives a glimpse into a moment of Black history.

“The Color Purple, the Musical” runs from September 30 to October 23, with performances at 7:30 p.m.

For a link to purchase tickets, click here.

