Wurstfest kicks off Friday in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest, the annual celebration of German culture in New Braunfels kicks off this weekend for its 61st year.

The 10-day festival welcomes thousands of visitors every year as they sip beer, eat a variety of festival foods and listen to some German-inspired music.

This year Wurstfest will take place from Nov. 4-13 at 120 Landa St. in New Braunfels. Times vary by day.

Admission tickets for the festival cost $18 for advance general admission and $20 at the gate. Children ages 12 and younger are always free.

Wurstfest 2021 (KSAT 12)

Wurstfest is offering free admission on the following days:

Nov. 7 from 5-10 p.m.

Nov. 8 from 5-10 p.m.

Nov. 9 from 5-10 p.m.

Nov. 10 from 5-10 p.m.

Nov. 13 from 3-10 p.m.

Tickets are also buy-one-get-one-free on Sundays with this coupon.

Beer tickets and admission costs are cash-only, but ATMs can be found on-site. Beer tickets are sold on Wurstfest grounds and are required for alcohol purchases. They can also be purchased online here.

Wurstfest is a rain-or-shine event and only trained service animals are allowed on festival grounds. Emotional support animals are not protected under the same laws as service animals and therefore are not required to be permitted on Wurstfest grounds.

This is the second year the festival is taking place following the devastating fire that destroyed the iconic Marktplatz building in 2019, days after the 59th festival ended.

The building, which was erected in the late 1960s, was declared a total loss by local fire officials.

Marktplatz was rebuilt following the fire and given a fresh new look. Part of the funding for the new Marktplatz building came from the sale of bricks. Custom bricks were purchased and laid in the breezeway of the new Marktplatz - an effort that raised more than $250,000. One of the bricks reads “I get burnt down, but I get up again.”

Don’t forget to raise your stein and yell “Prost!” -- it’s the traditional cheers at Wurstfest.