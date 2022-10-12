Have you seen him? SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for North Side robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Target store on the North Side.

The robbery happened Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Northwest Loop 410, according to SAPD.

Police said a man entered the Target and stole merchandise that included a mountain bike.

A store employee confronted the man as he tried to leave without paying when the suspect threatened to pepper spray the employee, SAPD said.

The employee allowed the man to leave, fearing he would being sprayed, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.