Pair unharmed after fire destroys Southwest Side apartment, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were able to successfully escape a fire at their Southwest Side apartment late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. at a two-story apartment in the 1100 block of Fenfield Avenue, not far from Bynum Avenue and Quintana Road.

Fire officials said a pregnant woman and a man were inside the apartment when they heard a pop. They then went outside to find a whole side wall on fire, firefighters said.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. The apartment however, is considered a total loss.

Arson investigators were called to the scene, but so far the SAFD thinks the fire could be accidental.

No one was hurt.