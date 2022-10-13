CVS drops prices on its menstrual products and will pay sales tax in Texas, other states

SAN ANTONIO – CVS is paying the “pink tax” on some menstrual products as well as the actual sales taxes in states that will allow it, the chain announced.

The stores have reduced the price of store-brand period products by 25%. The corporation is also paying sales taxes on menstrual products in Texas and 11 other states.

CVS officials said it’s an effort to provide women with easier access to products that support their mental and physical well-being.

“Pink tax” refers to products and services where women pay more than men and women are having to pay even more for these items due to inflation. The 25% price reduction is CVS’ effort to combat that pink tax.

The company is also paying the sales tax on these products in 12 of the 26 states that charge tax on menstrual products, including Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

According to CVS, they cannot cover the taxes in other states that levy them due to laws preventing third parties from paying taxes on a customer’s behalf.

There are efforts to eliminate the sales tax on period products in Texas and other states — and CVS officials said they’re supporting those efforts.

“We’re paying the tax on period products on behalf of our customers where and when possible and are working to help eliminate the tax nationwide,” said CVS.

Read also: