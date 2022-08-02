100º

Austin ISD to offer free menstrual products in district schools

Pad and tampon dispensers were installed in middle and high school restrooms

Emily Schmalstieg

AUSTIN – Austin ISD is offering free pads and tampons to students starting this school year in an effort to make menstrual products more easily available to students.

The district installed pad and tampon dispensers in middle and high school restrooms this past July.

The motivation to make this shift came about after Austin ISD witnessed multiple school districts across the country offering necessary menstrual supplies to students, according to an AISD news release.

Numerous city initiatives were recently implemented to help the public obtain period products.

In May, the Austin City Council voted to enhance funding for the 2022-23 budget for free access to period products in city-owned spaces. Locations to offer free menstrual products include neighborhood centers, public libraries and community recreation centers, according to the City of Austin’s post.

