AugustHeart to provide free heart screenings for teens

Event is Aug. 6 from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. at San Antonio Christian School

Emily Schmalstieg

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit organization, AugustHeart, will offer free heart screenings to teens in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death in young adults.

The organization will offer screenings for students ages 13-18 on Saturday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at San Antonio Christian School at 19202 Redland Road.

Parents should register their teens for the event online ahead of time.

Sudden cardiac arrest in young adults is the leading cause of non-traumatic death in today’s teens, proving fatal in 92% of cases, according to AugustHeart.

Screenings include an electrocardiogram and, if necessary, an echocardiogram.

The tests allow cardiologists to view the heart’s structure, identifying if a student may be at risk for a cardiac problem.

A cardiologist will be present, ensuring immediate screening results. Both the ECG and ECHO are quick and painless.

