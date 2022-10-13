Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer

A friend of Erik Cantu says "it breaks all of our hearts" that he was shot by a police officer who was fired over the incident.

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2.

The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.

As of Thursday, an attorney for the Cantu family said the 17-year-old is still on life support at University Hospital and struggling for his life.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far regarding the shooting with dates and approximate times:

Oct. 2, 10:45 p.m. - Probationary officer Brennand, 27, approaches Cantu’s vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in the 11700 block of Blanco Road near West Avenue. Brennand, who suspected that the car was stolen and called for cover, opens the car door and orders Cantu to “get out of the car” before attempting to remove the teenager from the car physically. Cantu puts the vehicle in reverse and the open car door allegedly hits Brennand, who then fires shots into the car with Cantu and a 17-year-old female passenger still inside. Brennand fires more shots into the back of the vehicle as Cantu puts the car in drive and pulls out of the parking lot.

Cantu is taken to University Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He is charged by proxy with evading detention in a vehicle and assault on an officer.

Oct. 3 - SAPD command and training staff meet and discuss policies and training within the department, McManus says during a press conference.

Oct. 5 - San Antonio police release graphic body camera footage of the shooting and announce that Brennand, who had been with the department for 7 months, has been fired following a review of the shooting.

Oct. 7 - Charges against Cantu are dropped by Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “I’ve instructed my office to dismiss the cases against this young man... That’s not to say that charges can’t or won’t be brought against that individual, but for now, that is the decision that we are making,” Gonzales said.

Oct. 11, 9:40 a.m. - Cantu family attorney Brian Powers tells KSAT via email that Cantu is unconscious and on life support.

Oct. 11, 7:45 a.m. - In an interview with CNN, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus calls video of Brennand shooting Cantu “horrific.” McManus said “when I arrived on the scene I looked at the vehicle and I immediately had issues with it based on where the bullet holes were... it was very telling to me that this vehicle was moving away from the officer and moving parallel with the officer. So it was pretty clear to me at that point that we were going to have an issue.”

Oct. 11, 8 p.m. - McManus announces that Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony, and states that the fired officer has already turned himself in.

Oct. 12, 4 a.m. - Brennand is released from jail on a $200,000 bond.

Oct. 13, 9 a.m. - SAPD officials confirm Cantu was not driving a stolen vehicle.

Oct. 13, 10 a.m. - Powers provides KSAT with an update on Cantu’s condition, saying in part “Erik is still on life support for his lungs. He is currently fighting a high fever and remains attached to mechanical ventilation.”

Nov. 23 - The date of Brennand’s next hearing.

You can watch the video released by SAPD of the shooting below. WARNING: Video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

SAPD officer who shot teen outside McDonald’s restaurant fired following review of incident. WARNING: VIDEO IS DISTURBING

