Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition.

The now-former officer, James Brennand, shot Cantu while the teen ate inside his car with a passenger on Oct. 2.

Cantu’s family released a statement through their attorney, Brian Powers, following his 12th night of hospitalization.

The family detailed the difficult time they continue to face:

“To all the beautiful people who are supporting Erik, thank you from the bottom of our heart. His recovery has been a roller coaster of extreme ups and downs. We have not made a public appearance because we want to make sure Erik is out of the woods and until then, doing that will be our main focus. But we will soon as we are determined to make sure that Erik’s voice is heard.

“What we have been through and what we witness on a daily is something no parent should ever have to go through!! We are tormented with pain having to see him this way and our heart shatters having to imagine what he’s going through.

“Day 12′s night was one of the most horrible nights thus far aside from the night he was shot. Daily progress is slow, if any at all, but set backs like this put us in fear of his journey forward. Please continue to send your thoughts and prayers as Erik’s journey can not be fulfilled alone. We need your hope and faith for him. Thank you.”

The female teenage passenger was unharmed, according to reports.

Brennand has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. He is out on a $200,000 bond while authorities finalize the investigation.

Brennand’s next hearing date is set for November 23, 2022.