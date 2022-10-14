2 residents, several dogs safely escape fire at Northeast Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people and their pets were all able to safely escape a kitchen fire at a home on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 3:50 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Sunup Drive, not far from Lookout Road and Judson Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames along with heavy smoke throughout the split-level house. They managed to knock the fire out quickly.

The fire was also contained to just one portion of the home. The two people who were inside, along with their several dogs, all made it safely out.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 13 units answered the call.

No injuries were reported.