Smart SA invites families to try new STEM activities at Pearsall Park.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s SmartSA is hosting a free STEM technology event this weekend.

The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday at Pearsall Park. The event aims to give families a chance to interact with new technologies.

“The SmartSA Sandbox event is a great opportunity for families—especially kids—to experience innovative ideas and technologies firsthand,” said City of San Antonio Chief Innovation Officer Brian Dillard. “Join us to share in the experience of SmartSA Sandbox and share your thoughts on what you want the future of San Antonio to look like.”

Smart SA (Smart SA)

The event includes 3D printers and robots in addition to workshops led by DoSeum, YouthCode Jam, and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online in advance.

