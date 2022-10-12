Magik Theatre celebrates National Dyslexia Awareness Month with world premiere of Eddie & Vinnie

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Dyslexia Awareness Month, the Magik Theatre has a new show that aims to lessen the stigma surrounding dyslexia.

The show “Eddie & Vinni” celebrates the creativity and ingenuity of those with dyslexia, and fosters awareness and acceptance of those with a disability.

“Eddie & Vinnie” will play at the Magik Theatre from October 15-28. Tickets to the show can be purchased online. Opening night will include crafts, interactive experiences, and a VIP reception.

The production is part of Magik’s new “Meaningful Messaging” program that highlights the daily social issues children and their families face.

“What a profound opportunity to celebrate, educate, and empower the 1 in 5 children with dyslexia with such an incredible partner and team at the Magik Theatre,” said Founder and Executive Director Jasmin Dean.

The production has gained acclaim from the National Endowment of the Arts and continues to capture the hearts of community members of all ages.

“Creating new plays for young audiences is essential in our rapidly changing world. We are humbled that the NEA has chosen to fund this project, which we hope will help to destigmatize dyslexia and let young people know they are not alone in their struggles,” said Magik Theatre’s Artistic Director, Anthony Runfola.

