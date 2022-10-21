SAPD searching for man who disappeared on West Side

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Rogelio Hernandez, who was last seen in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side.

Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street.

He has several medical conditions that require medications and need immediate attention, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue cowboy hat, blue jeans, a gray shirt, a black leather jacket and black boots.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and black/gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.