62º

Local News

Spike in illnesses threatening hospital beds, but’s not because of COVID-19, doctors say

Early flu shots can protect kids from serious illness, according to health care experts

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Flu, Rhinovirus, COVID, University Health System
San Antonio is seeing a high number of flu cases months earlier than usual, according to doctors at University Health System.

SAN ANTONIO – After a hiatus due to COVID-19, other respiratory viruses are back in large numbers. Doctors warn that cases of the common cold and flu are nearing peak levels from previous years much earlier.

San Antonio usually sees high cases in late December or early January, according to University Health.

“We’re seeing those higher numbers now in October, which is extremely early and concerning,” said Dr. Bryan Alsip, University Health’s chief medical officer. “It’s very concerning because the hospitals are very busy.”

“We have this pent-up demand from COVID, but we also have a lot of other infectious diseases that are out there right now -- RSV, rhinovirus,” Alsip added.

A recent CDC Surveillance Data study representing about 9% of the total U.S. population reported that cases of RSV tripled over the past two months and are nearing last year’s peaks.

“We’re seeing high numbers, and I think it’s not just a local issue,” Alsip said. “It’s a national issue (that) a lot of the hospitals are dealing with a high number of pediatric cases.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports over 70% of pediatric hospital beds in the nation are full due to the spike in respiratory illnesses.

University Health is working with hospitals at a local level on how to collaborate to help keep children healthy, Alsip said.

The first step to staying healthy is prevention through the flu vaccine, according to health care professionals.

“Flu cases decreased the past few years because of social distancing and other COVID precautions. But we’re expecting numbers to jump back up this year,” said Dr. Roman McInnerney, referring to a recent article published by University Health. “Hopefully, we can stave off more infections by getting vaccinations early, so by the time winter comes around, we’ll all have better protection.”

On Oct. 22, University Health and Bexar County will offer free flu shots to anyone 6 months and older. Advance registration is required for the drive-through clinic.

The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Southwest ISD on Saturday, located at 11914 Dragon Lane (in the lot near the baseball field). Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores will host this event.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

email

facebook

instagram

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email